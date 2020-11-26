Liverpool slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their first home defeat inside 90 minutes since September 2018 against the Italian outfit.

Josip Ilicic opened the scoring for the visitors on the hour-mark before Robin Gosens doubled Atalanta’s lead minutes later.

Liverpool, who were without several key players, failed to register a single shot on target at Anfield.

That’s the first time that’s ever happened since Opta began recording shot data in the Champions League at the start of the 2003-04 campaign.

Liverpool have now suffered four defeats in all competitions this season, including the loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

And one Liverpool fan called talkSPORT on Wednesday evening to voice his concern that Klopp is, wait for it… taking the Reds backwards. No, seriously.

To the astonishment of talkSPORT’s presenters, Liverpool fan David said: “I think we have to consider, is Jurgen Klopp that great? Is he as good as Bob Paisley or Bill Shankly? No. Will he ever win as many trophies as them? No.

“He won’t stay that long. He’s moaning now about fixture pile-ups.

“Why did he not get somebody in the summer knowing that if Virgil van Dijk gets injured, there’s no cover for him?

“The 7-2 against Aston Villa is not a one-off. This is happening again.

“Liverpool only have a +5 goal difference. Spurs, in the league, have a +10 or +12 goal difference. How are Liverpool going to get that goal difference up if they’re conceding goals?

“I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp is doing. Has he taken Liverpool as far as he can? Possibly. Will he win any more trophies for Liverpool? I’m not sure. But the way they played tonight, they won’t.”

Asked if he wants Klopp out, David added: “I don’t think he’ll win any more trophies with us. I think we’re going backwards now because he’s making excuses.

“I want to see what happens over the next few matches. I’ve got a feeling this is going to happen again.

“He’s taken them backwards. If this continues, yes, [I want him gone].”

Listen to the phone call in full here...

Okay…

You have to suspect that almost every other Liverpool fan would vehemently disagree with David’s eyebrow-raising opinion.

Klopp has transformed the Merseyside outfit over the past five years, turning the club into champions of England and Europe, and is obviously in no danger of being sacked.

It’s also worth pointing out that Liverpool are joint top of the Premier League table as things stand.

But David clearly fears the wheels are about to fall off in spectacular fashion.

