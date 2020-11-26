Harry Kane is just one of countless figures from the world of football who has been paying tribute to the great Diego Maradona.

"Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona," the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The Argentine legend passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Maradona spent much of his final years managing in South America with Dorados and Gimnasia.

But in 2017, he found time to visit England and made an appearance at Wembley during Tottenham's Premier League match against Liverpool.

Spurs fans will cherish the memories of seeing the legend waving a navy and white scarf and speaking at half-time.

Before kick-off, he also made a trip to the dressing room alongside former international teammate and former Spurs midfielder Ossie Ardiles. Of course, Maradona featured in Ardiles' May 1986 testimonial at White Hart Lane, facing Inter Milan in boots he had to borrow from Clive Allen. He played in a glittering midfield featuring Chris Waddle, Ardiles, and Glenn Hoddle.

Years on, he was back at Tottenham's temporary home, where he met Mauricio Pochettino - who has often spoken about Maradona being his idol - and Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Unsurprisingly, Maradona had a particular affinity with the striker and he even offered him some advice on how to improve his goalscoring to become less predictable.

"Oh, and Harry!," Maradona said. "Don't always go near post with your shots."

"Go across goal with your shots. You know why? Goalkeepers watch you on TV all the time. So next time... across!"

Spurs went on to hammer the Reds 4-1, with Kane scoring inside four minutes and adding his second of the match just before the hour mark.

The England skipper gave Dejan Lovren such a hard time that Jurgen Klopp famously hauled him off after just 31 minutes, replacing him with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Kane may be one of the great goalscorers of the modern era, but he still had a lot to learn from the best ever.

News Now - Sport News