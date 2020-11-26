The Undertaker has finally stepped away from WWE.

During a special appearance at Survivor Series, The Phenom confirmed his retirement, ending his storied career.

"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," he said.

"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."

With that, WWE loses one of their greatest performers of all time.

Superstars come and go, but icons like The Undertaker, who captivated audiences for three decades, are very rare.

So where exactly does The Deadman rank amongst the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time?

Well, following his retirement, fans have been answering that exact question. Check out the top 50 wrestlers of all time, per Ranker, below.

50. Dean Ambrose

49. Eddie Guerrero

48. Big Boss Man

47. Christian

46. Goldust

45. John Cena

44. Junkyard Dog

43. Bruno Sammartino

42. Matt Hardy

41. Hulk Hogan

40. Rey Mysterio

39. Terry Funk

38. Diesel

37. Road Warrior Hawk

36. Chyna

35. Sgt. Slaughter

34. Road Warrior Animal

33. Rick Rude

32. Vader

31. Bam Bam Bigelow

30. Randy Orton

29. Booker T

28. Ted DiBiase

27. Chris Benoit

26. Trish Stratus

25. The British Bulldog

24. Rob Van Dam

23. Razor Ramon

22. Owen Hart

21. Jeff Hardy

20. Big Show

19. 'Mr Perfect' Curt Henning

18. Triple H

17. Dusty Rhodes

16. Kane

15. The Road Warriors

14. The Ultimate Warrior

13. Stone Cold Steve Austin

12. Bret Hart

11. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

10. Chris Jericho

9. Andre the Giant

8. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

7. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper

6. Kurt Angle

5. Mick Foley

4. Shawn Michaels

3. Ric Flair

2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

1. The Undertaker

So, following his retirement, Undertaker has moved to the top of the rankings, with many fans believing he is the greatest of all time.

There's certainly an argument to suggest that. On Ranker's list, The Phenom just edges the likes of Ric Flair, HBK and The Rock to take the top spot.

However, there are some rather odd rankings here. WWE icons John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Eddie Guerrero and Stone Cold deserve to be much higher on the list.

This, of course, is just one list that fans have ranked and is by no means official.

