WWE news: Who are the 50 greatest wrestlers of all time?
The Undertaker has finally stepped away from WWE.
During a special appearance at Survivor Series, The Phenom confirmed his retirement, ending his storied career.
"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," he said.
"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."
With that, WWE loses one of their greatest performers of all time.
Superstars come and go, but icons like The Undertaker, who captivated audiences for three decades, are very rare.
So where exactly does The Deadman rank amongst the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time?
Well, following his retirement, fans have been answering that exact question. Check out the top 50 wrestlers of all time, per Ranker, below.
50. Dean Ambrose
49. Eddie Guerrero
48. Big Boss Man
47. Christian
46. Goldust
45. John Cena
44. Junkyard Dog
43. Bruno Sammartino
42. Matt Hardy
41. Hulk Hogan
40. Rey Mysterio
39. Terry Funk
38. Diesel
37. Road Warrior Hawk
36. Chyna
35. Sgt. Slaughter
34. Road Warrior Animal
33. Rick Rude
32. Vader
31. Bam Bam Bigelow
30. Randy Orton
29. Booker T
28. Ted DiBiase
27. Chris Benoit
26. Trish Stratus
25. The British Bulldog
24. Rob Van Dam
23. Razor Ramon
22. Owen Hart
21. Jeff Hardy
20. Big Show
19. 'Mr Perfect' Curt Henning
18. Triple H
17. Dusty Rhodes
16. Kane
15. The Road Warriors
14. The Ultimate Warrior
13. Stone Cold Steve Austin
12. Bret Hart
11. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
10. Chris Jericho
9. Andre the Giant
8. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
7. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
6. Kurt Angle
5. Mick Foley
4. Shawn Michaels
3. Ric Flair
2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
1. The Undertaker
So, following his retirement, Undertaker has moved to the top of the rankings, with many fans believing he is the greatest of all time.
There's certainly an argument to suggest that. On Ranker's list, The Phenom just edges the likes of Ric Flair, HBK and The Rock to take the top spot.
However, there are some rather odd rankings here. WWE icons John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Eddie Guerrero and Stone Cold deserve to be much higher on the list.
This, of course, is just one list that fans have ranked and is by no means official.News Now - Sport News