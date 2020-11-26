For the first time since March, fans will be back in Premier League stadia from next week.

The UK government has confirmed the national lockdown will be ending on December 2.

After that, cities will be moved into various 'tiers' - 1, 2, or 3 - with tier 3 being the highest and thus being placed under the most severe restrictions.

That means clubs won't have an equal number of fans. Many Premier League clubs will still be playing behind closed doors due to local restrictions, whereas other sides will be able to welcome 2,000 supporters.

It's a blessing for the gate receipts of those clubs, but it also raises questions of fairness. Gary Neville tweeted last week upon hearing speculation about the news:

"So some clubs will have fans backing them in home fixtures and others will have empty stadiums with no fans! Unfair competition or not??"

Here is the breakdown in full of how many fans will be allowed at each club's stadium:

Tottenham - 2,000 fans

Liverpool - 2,000 fans

Chelsea - 2,000 fans

Leicester - NO fans

Southampton - 2,000 fans

Everton - 2,000 fans

Aston Villa - NO fans

West Ham - 2,000 fans

Wolves - NO fans

Manchester United - NO fans

Crystal Palace - 2,000 fans

Arsenal - 2,000 fans

Manchester City - NO fans

Leeds - NO fans

Newcastle - NO fans

Brighton - 2,000 fans

Burnley - NO fans

Fulham - 2,000 fans

West Brom - NO fans

Sheffield United - NO fans

It was initially hoped some teams would be allowed to have as many as 4,000 fans, but that hasn't applied to any Premier League clubs.

They will now have to decide how tickets are allocated, with some sides opting for a ballot of season-ticket holders or giving preferential treatment to executive members.

The most important thing is that fans are gradually returning.

News Now - Sport News