Recently-retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has hinted he may return to fighting after he posted on Instagram with the caption 'Seen you soon Dana White.'

Khabib reaffirmed his position as lightweight champion when he submitted interim champion Justin Gaethje last month during their main event bout at UFC 254 on Fight Island.

It had been Khabib's first fight for nearly a year, and the first time he had entered the Octagon since his father's death in July.

Although Khabib's victory over Gaethje saw the Russian progress to an impressive 29-0 record, it's believed his father always wished for him to retire at 30-0, which leaves the door open for a return.

UFC president Dana White was optimistic about a potential return for Khabib when he spoke to TMZ earlier this month.

"So, I think he will. Nothing's done. If I had to make a bet - and I'm a betting man - I would bet he does."

A likely opponent if Khabib should return to the cage is Irishman Conor McGregor, who the Russian defeated in 2018 to defend his UFC lightweight title in what was a much-discussed fight.

However, White also suggested Khabib could fight Dustin Poirier if he beats McGregor at UFC 257.

"You're looking at Conor McGregor and Poirier, who are going to fight.

"We're talking about Michael Chandler and Ferguson fighting, so we'll see how all these things play out here.

"Obviously we'd figure out whether he (Khabib) wanted to come back and if he does, one of those guys would definitely be in for the fight."

However, Khabib has previously stated that he would find a McGregor rematch boring, as he would Poirier. However, another retired champion in Georges St-Pierre has said only a bout with Khabib would coax him out of retirement.

"If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the one -- for me, I believe -- the top guy right now, the name is Khabib," said GSP, speaking to ESPN.

"As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it's also the scariest thing to do."

White is set to meet with Khabib to discuss a potential return, with the former saying he wants to give the retired champion some time to think it over before a decision is made.

