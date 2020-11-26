Sheffield Wednesday news: Tony Pulis lines up first transfer target

One point from an available six isn't exactly the immediate impact Sheffield Wednesday would have been hoping for when appointing Tony Pulis.

Still, the Welshman has never been relegated and - while he does have his critics - should be afford respect on that front.

With the January transfer window offering the chance to strengthen, perhaps 2021 can paint a brighter picture as to what lies ahead during the rest of this campaign.

Looking to shape his squad, the Owls chief has already been linked with a player and one who could theoretically sign for the club outside of the window.

Indeed, according to noted journalist Pete O'Rouke, Wednesday are lining up a move for former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa on a free transfer. Without a club after leaving Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the steel city giants are said to be eyeing him up for a return to England.

While not the most prolific during his time in the East Midlands (scoring just five times in thirty-three games) Musa's story is certainly an interesting one.

Recently linked with Premier League teams, the 27-year-old told ESPN back in October that he had snubbed a money-spinning offer to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia in order to return to European football.

Wednesday are the third-lowest goal scorers in the Championship, too. Plundering only seven all season, Musa's reasonably good record elsewhere (61 in 184 games for CSKA Moscow) could at least make him worth an experiment.

Frequently involved with the Nigerian national side with the third-highest number of appearances, his pace and ability to play across the frontline (noted by Transfermarkt) could be a useful weapon for both a potentially counter-attacking style of play and the busy Championship schedule.

Given Pulis' track record in keeping teams afloat, you'd have to back him if he sees something he can work with.

