Tributes for the late, great Diego Armando Maradona have been pouring in from across the globe.

The Argentine legend sadly passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest at his home in Buenos Aires. He was just 60 years old.

Maradona was a true maverick and one of only footballers to bear some similarities to the great man is English icon, Paul Gascoigne.

Both were superstars on the pitch, but lived rather reckless lives off of it. This morning, Gascoigne paid his respects to Maradona live on British TV, sharing some humorous anecdotes about their relationship.

"At a charity game, I remember I wanted a lighter and I'd seen a little fella outside with a hat on and a big long cigar," Gascoigne said on Good Morning Britain.

"I just went up from behind him and said: 'Can I borrow your lighter please?' And he turned round, it was Diego - so I started laughing. I shared a bit of cigar with him and we clicked then, you know?"

Gascoigne shared another brilliant story from when he played against Maradona's Sevilla in a friendly match with Italian side Lazio in 1992.

"On the flight I'd had a couple of drinks," Gascoigne added. "In the tunnel, I went to Diego, I went 'Diego, I'm tipsy'.

"He went: 'It's OK Gazza, so am I'. So that was OK. I went out, I beat about four players, scored a goal.

"And I looked at him and I said 'beat that'. Obviously I spoke a bit of Italian because he doesn't speak English and neither do I. So I said 'beat that'. After that I think I said the wrong thing.

"He was unbelievable, magic. What a player. My icon is Bryan Robson, but round the world Diego was just a phenomenal footballer, wasn't he."

Gascoigne also offered his opinion on Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal versus England in 1986, hilariously stating that it "made Peter Shilton".

"He was an icon, wasn't he," Gazza quipped. "I know a lot of people go on about the 'Hand of God' - it made Peter Shilton anyway."

Gazza mugging off Shilton live on television? Maradona would be proud.

