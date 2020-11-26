Newcastle transfers: Two names mentioned as January loan targets

Though the loan market didn't prove particularly productive for Newcastle United last season given none of Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose or Valentino Lazaro did enough to earn a permanent move, two names have been mentioned in the latest report on that front for the Toon Army.

According to the Northern Echo, Mike Ashley will only afford manager Steve Bruce the chance to strengthen his side by way of loan signings in the January market amid rumbling takeover talk.

While that may not initially sound as the most ambitious kind of decision (merely because they'd be borrowing someone else's potentially unwanted player) the names discussed are interesting.

Last season, Jetro Willems impressed for the Toon Army before a serious injury ended his spell on Tyneside in early 2020.

In fact, according to WhoScored, no one made more tackles per game than the Dutchman (1.9) and, with two goals along and as many assists, only four players produced more goal contributions.

Given his season was ended early, that's impressive from left-back.

The piece suggest Steve Bruce will almost certainly be interested in him now he's free from injury, presumably to act as cover and competition in equal measure for Jamal Lewis.

Further down, Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori is also touted as a potential target. The one-cap England international is currently out of the picture in the capital - playing only 244 minutes all season - and could be what the Toon are reportedly looking for.

The Athletic reported Bruce wanted more pace in his backline, an aspect of Tomori's game Frank Lampard and the Blues' coaching staff are thought to rate.

Indeed, Newcastle did seemingly want another central defender during the window just gone but saw a move for Rob Holding break down, so ultimately ended up with nothing.

While the idea of simply shopping in the loan market may not instantly seem as the most ambitious, Willems has proven it on Tyneside before and Tomori could potentially offer the club are looking for.

With a clear plan set in terms of loans targeted, they'd be promising additions.

