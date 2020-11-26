Everton transfers: Fight to keep in-demand player at Goodison Park

Much of the transfer talk surrounding Everton has been rather blockbuster of late.

Following the arrival of James Rodriguez over the course of the summer, the Toffees have been linked with a move for former Real Madrid teammate Isco. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Everton are looking up.

However, transfer reports from the Mail Online are concerning.

They claim Everton youngster Thierry Small is a target for the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus and that the 16-year-old full-back is weighing up his options as he attempts to break into first-team football.

While those interested in the teenager are some of the biggest clubs on the continent, Lucas Digne is a key player at left-back for the Goodison Park outfit and Niels Nkounkou has broken through as a potential back-up.

Small was brought to the club from West Brom as an 11-year-old and it's thought Everton face a fight to keep him despite offering him a three-year-deal to reflect how highly he is valued.

Clearly a highly rated player given the interest in him, Small recently appeared in the BBC Wonderkids competition, where he showed off his skills.

Eight outings this season in youth football have yielded three goals which is a more than respectable return for a left-back, suggesting he's a palpable goal threat. Clearly, he's not likely to be judged on goals in senior football given his position but it does at least speak to an exciting end product.

Left-back is an area rather well-stocked for the club at the moment, though it'd surely be tough to watch such a talent develop elsewhere.

Ancelotti has proven vital in bringing James to the club so does appear to have a sway after his glittering career in management. Hopefully for Everton, it'll work again if he attempts to keep Small.

News Now - Sport News