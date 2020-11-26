Mike Tyson knocked out his sparring partner's tooth while training for his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr this weekend, which will be the former champion's first fight in 15 years.

Another former world champion Zab Judah, who held the IBF and WBO junior welterweight titles between 2000 and 2004, said, as per The Metro: "I’m here to tell the world that Mike Tyson is coming into the ring Saturday night to put in a lot of pain.

"I understand they’re playing around and throwing the rulebook around, but my bro coming to hurt something.

"So I want everybody to know that this is not going to be a game. The Mike Tyson you know from the past, I think he’s back.

Let me tell you why: there was a guy who came to the training camp and he came with a full set of teeth but he left with one tooth missing.

"So that’s back to the intensity of what Mike is doing again. Bro is on it, it's going to be crazy."

This will be Jones' first fight since his victory against Scott Sigmon in 2018, where he won the vacant WBU (German version) cruiserweight title. Jones has previously won titles at super middleweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

The fight will not be scored regularly, but instead by remote judges employed by the WBC. However, there are several restrictions in place to protect the ageing duo.

There will be eight, two-minute rounds and the contest will be stopped if blood appears on either of the fighters. Additionally, both fighters have been told not to seek a knockout.

Tyson's trainer Rafel Cordeiro has been vocal about Tyson's commitment to turning up to a "real fight."

"The fight has three judges and a referee, so it’s a real fight and must have a winner. It’s no longer an exhibition, someone has to win. We’ll try to win from start to finish.

"We respect Roy because Roy is coming for a real fight, and that’s what makes this match so different. They are both coming for a real fight."

This shouldn't come as a surprise to many, however, especially considering the American's recent body transformation and his recent training footage.

News Now - Sport News