Diego Armando Maradona will forever be remembered as one of the greatest athletes in history.

The Argentine tragically passed away at the age of 60 yesterday after suffering from a cardiac arrest at his home in Buenos Aires.

Ever since the horrible news was made official, the world has paid tribute to a truly unique footballer who transcended the sport.

Maradona's career was nothing short of spectacular, the diminutive Argentine enjoying huge success with his country and during his famous spell with Italian side Napoli.

He was also once the most expensive footballer on the planet after completing a record-breaking £5 million move to Barcelona from Boca Juniors in 1982.

Maradona spent two years in Catalonia before moving to Napoli, winning the Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and Supercopa de Espana during his time with the Blaugrana.

Four years before his move to Spain, ex-Argentina manager Cesar Luis Menotti produced what is now an iconic scouting report on a 17-year-old Maradona for Barcelona.

His report came after a Boca Juniors versus Argentinos Juniors game and it really is a fascinating read.

Take a look for yourself below, per Marca.

Menotti's Maradona report from 1978

PLAYER REPORT: Diego Armando Maradona

GRADING ASSESSMENT: Very good, extraordinary. Speed 9.5. Starting Speed 9.5. With Ball 9.1. Without Ball 9.5. Agility 9.5. Jump power 8.

MORAL CONDITION: Mental strength 10. Power of suffering 10. Concentration 10. Selfish 0. Personality 10.

GENERAL TECHNIQUE: Unbeatable.

SPECIFIED TECHNIQUE: Extraordinary, effective and just dribbling. Excellent power. Extraordinary courage. Extraordinary efficiency. Very good shot. Great passing. Total accuracy. Complete vision. Average heading. Good leadership. Very good power to retain the ball. Extraordinary ball protection.

INDIVIDUAL TACTICS: Complete intelligence in football. Complete sense for football. Good view. Very good speed in efficiency.

GENERAL CONCLUSIONS: Young. He was born on 30/10/1960. He has prodigious technical qualities, easy dribbling. He has a straight line vision facing the goal, but he knows how to get rid of the ball for the best placed teammate. Extraordinary reflexes. He protects the ball very well to play it immediately with great efficiency. His short passes and shots are pure wonder. Prodigious changes of pace.

'Extraordinary', 'unbeatable', 'complete intelligence in football', words and phrases that perfectly describe the great man.

The only slight criticism aimed at Maradona in the report sent to Barcelona was the fact he had 'average heading', but that's because he stood at 5'5".

Aside from that, the rest of Menotti's report reads as if he were describing an all time great, a label Maradona would go on to earn for himself after bursting onto the professional scene as a teenager.

Menotti really was ahead of the curve.

