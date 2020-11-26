The Undertaker made his 'Final Farewell' to WWE at Survivor Series.

Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic character - made his way out to the ring one last time to announce his retirement.

"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," he said.

"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."

The Undertaker's final statement may have been short and sweet, but many believe it was the perfect way to bring the curtain down on his career.

However, the 'Final Farewell' segment as a whole didn't actually go down too well with some fans.

Ahead of Undertaker's appearance, WWE legends including Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Big Show, members of the Bone Street Krew and even Vince McMahon filled the ring.

It looked like those icons were going to be a part of The Deadman's send-off, but by the time he came out from the back, they had all disappeared from the ring.

Many fans thought it was a bit strange that all these legends had been invited back for the celebration, only to have very little involvement on camera.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather appeared to agree with that sentiment, agreeing with criticism of the 'Final Farewell' on social media.

He posted a photo the night before Survivor Series on Instagram, which drew comments from fans.

One wrote: "The whole 'Farewell' was pretty boring. You guys all came to the ring...for what?" to which Godfather responded, "right."

"What was the point of having you all there and say nothing. It was awesome to see you back on TV but I wanted more," another person commented.

"Could've been written better," the Hall of Famer wrote back.

One fan even suggested that The Undertaker's send-off was 'embarrassing, lame, lazy and boring' to which Godfather agreed, writing: "Well said".

You can see the Instagram post - and some comments - below.

While many WWE fans thought The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' was fitting, it seems one of his closest friends wasn't so impressed.

