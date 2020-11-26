Bruno Fernandes has had a phenomenal impact at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has now found the back of the net 21 times in 35 games since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January and sits top of the club's goalscoring charts this season.

The Portuguese's display against İstanbul Başakşehir was one of his best yet.

Fernandes scored a brace and then, while on a hat-trick, allowed Marcus Rashford to take the penalty.

"Of course every player wants a hat-trick, but after the game in the Premier League I told Rashford that he could take the next one," Fernandes said, via BBC Sport.

"Also, he's one of the top scorers in the Champions League so it's important for him to get the confidence. It doesn't matter who takes the penalty as long as the team scores."

The gesture also impressed former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.

"It was a captain's move, it shows leadership quality and that he's a guy who will always support his team-mates. In the dressing room after the game, I'm sure that his stock rose even more," Berbatov wrote on BetFair.

"Fernandes has impressed me so much and the only weakness I see in him is his defensive side. He can improve a bit there. He's an attacking midfielder, though, who creates chances, scores goals and up the pitch is where he has his power."

Fernandes' gesture was all the more noteworthy because his record from the spot is impeccable - he's already scored 32 penalties in his career, including 12 since joining United. The playmaker's most recent attempt, in the 1-0 win over West Brom, was initially saved by Sam Johnstone before Fernandes scored on the rebound.

In truth, his accuracy from 12 yards should be celebrated - but it also sees him criticised by rival fans, who are keen to reduce the imperious midfielder to his penalties and short passes.

However, one United fan @Dheer_UTD on Twitter has compiled some of his most skilful moments, from long-range goals to skills and cross-field passes.

Dating back to his time in Portugal's Primeira Liga, Fernandes' all-round game is hugely impressive.

The fact he happens to be United's penalty-taker-in-chief shouldn't take away from his overall contribution.

His creativity and vision, two areas in which United often find themselves lacking, make him a huge asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

