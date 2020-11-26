Nowhere has the loss of Diego Maradona been felt more deeply than in his native Argentina.

Harrowing images from the streets of Buenos Aires showed thousands weeping as the country embarked on a three-day period of national mourning.

The football icon, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60, was a deity without equals to his compatriots.

Maradona, who moved into management in 1994, spent his final season in the game (2019/20) in charge of Gimanisa, who are based in La Plata, a province of Buenos Aires.

That role ensured he spent his last year being reminded of how loved he was by his fellow countrymen.

When he faced Newell's Old Boys, his former club even provided him with a throne to sit on at pitchside. He commanded the same respect at Boca Juniors and was given a raucous reception when his Gimanisa side travelled to the Bombonera earlier this year.

It proved to be a day of title celebrations, with Carlos Tevez scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory that led Boca to the Argentinian Primera Division title.

And beforehand, the former Manchester United and Manchester City striker was seen kissing El Pibe de Oro on the mouth before hugging him for several seconds. He also had some special words for second vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme.

"Roman [Riquelme] is very important, it was very clear from the first talk. He also helped me a lot to find that Carlitos, this is the reward," Tevez said, via Goal.

"Roman in the box, me making a goal.

"I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way...sometimes you have to look for luck.

"I was hungry for glory again. I think I felt again that I had to go back to my neighbourhood, that I had to get off a lot of things and fight like the kid who fought when I was a kid."

Maradona had left the club for Barcelona in 1982 but his legacy endures, as shown by the banner with his shirt number in the crowd.

It was a particularly special moment with Tevez and one which encapsulated the legend's warmth and generosity.

Following yesterday's news, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to join the countless figures from around the footballing world who have been paying tribute.

"You are immortal you will never die you will always live in my heart!" Tevez wrote.

"I love you king of kings."

Touching words from a player whose bond with Maradona was clearly special.

