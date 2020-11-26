West Brom news: No new talks on the horizon for Slaven Bilic

Recent reports from the Daily Telegraph's John Percy in regards to a potential takeover at West Brom have been the headline story for the club of late.

Struggling on the pitch, the Baggies' return to the Premier League has been pretty miserable so far with pundits such as Chris Kirkland suggesting manager Slaven Bilic is heading for the sack.

Already this season, the Croatian has fumed at his board following the sale of Ahmed Hegazi and The Athletic have shared further insight into his standing at The Hawthorns.

Writing in his mailbag on the publication, Steve Madeley was answering a question in regards to the former West Ham boss' future with the club.

In response, he suggested the chances of Bilic being boss next season 'don't seem great' and that there are 'no signs' about talks to extend the contract that runs out at the end of the season.

While the journalist did balance it out somewhat and said it wasn't 'impossible' he could stay, it seemingly doesn't look at all likely at the moment.

Given it's unclear as to what division West Brom will be playing in, never mind who owns the club, it does seem sensible to keep the situation as it is for a while.

Removing the manager at the moment would only create more uncertainty. Should the club then move for someone else, they may not fit the bill for any potential new owners, costing them more money were they were to then bring their own choice in.

While it's been a winless return to the top tier so far, it is important to remember that West Brom are still only six points from safety. Indeed, fellow strugglers Sheffield United are up next at home, which looks like a winnable fixture.

Bilic still has a chance to turn it around this season. What happens in the next is seemingly anyone's guess.

