Aston Villa transfer news: Club ready to cut losses on flop signing

Aston Villa's summer recruitment looks to have been hugely successful already.

Ross Barkley leads the way in some impressive attacking metrics while Ollie Watkins has already plundered goals against some of the biggest teams in the division.

In goal, Emiliano Martinez has kept the joint-most clean sheets in the division too. With that in mind, it's not too much of a surprise to read reports from The Athletic.

They reveal that, following the return to fitness of Tom Heaton, the Midlands giants are ready to cut their losses on Lovre Kalinic.

Rated at £2.52m by Transfermarkt, the Croatian has played just seven times for the club and endured a nightmare start to life between the posts, conceding eight goals in his first three games clad in claret and blue.

He is said to have cost around £7m and, while it will reportedly be hard to find a willing buyer given Villa don't wish to loan him and cover his wages again, they are ready to get him out as soon as they can.

Sadly for Kalinic - part of the Croatia squad who reached the World Cup final in 2018 - things never looked like working out. Despite the fact Villa wanted him years before he actually signed only for a work permit issue to prevent him joining under Remi Garde, his career there has been littered with mistakes.

In his debut during January of 2019, he made an early mistake against Swansea in the FA Cup before invoking the ire of supporters after he was chipped against rivals West Brom a month later.

After only eight appearances for Villa, the club may have to replicate their decision to pay Orjan Nyland off if they are to bank even a nominal fee, considering there were reportedly no takers when he was offered around in the last transfer window.

