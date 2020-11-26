Liverpool had the footballing world rubbing their eyes in disbelief on Wednesday night.

Having cruised their way to a 5-0 victory against Atalanta earlier in their Champions League campaign, it seemed unfathomable that they would then lose the return fixture at Anfield.

Sure, the Reds have been crippled by an injury crisis that has ruled out players like Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they looked to have batted away any concerns at the weekend.

Liverpool's Anfield record

Such was the convincing nature of their 3-0 win over Leicester City, who had come into the game in the top four, that you'd be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool were unphased by their injuries.

But the lack of ammunition was clearly an issue against Atalanta this time around as the visitors scored two second-half goals with relatively little in the way of a response from their hosts.

Even if Liverpool had been on the receiving end of a smash and grab, it would have been a surprise, but it was the fact they were beaten so convincingly that took so many fans off guard.

Run comes to an end

After all, it marked Liverpool's first Anfield defeat in 90 minutes in just under 800 days with the last instance coming in September 2018 against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Remarkable, right? So, although it proved a bitterly disappointing evening for the Reds, it could at least serve as a demonstration and reminder of how strong they are on Merseyside.

In fact, Liverpool have only lost 12 home games in the entirety of Klopp's tenure and here at GIVEMESPORT, we couldn't help both highlighting and ranking them after the events of the week.

Klopp's Anfield defeats

The 12 blots in their copybook are ordered by how devastating they were at the time, but should serve, if anything, as a compliment to Klopp's regime - check out the selections below.

12. Liverpool 0-1 Stoke City (2015/16)

Does this even count!? We're going to say 'yes' because the Reds did lose the second leg of their League Cup semi-final in isolation but technically won the tie overall via a penalty shootout.

11. Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (2020/21)

Again... does this really make the cut? Seeing as it eliminated Liverpool from the League Cup, we're obliged to include it, but you can't begrudge Merseysiders too much for losing from 12 yards.

10. Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United (2015/16)

Given the stage Klopp was at with his Liverpool project, losing at home to United for the second season on the bounce wasn't that much of a shock and the Reds were the better team on the day.

9. Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea (2018/19)

I don't think many Liverpool fans were losing sleep about this League Cup exit in a season where they won the Champions League and it took an inspired goal from Eden Hazard to overcome them.

8. Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2015/16)

The first Premier League home defeat on Klopp's record, so we're cutting the German some slack here, although we can't deny that Scott Dann's 82nd-minute winner was a kick in the crown jewels.

7. Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2016/17)

Same scoreline, different season, but this one must have stung even more with Sam Allardyce in the opposing dugout and former Reds flop Christian Benteke scoring both of Palace's goals.

6. Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City (2016/17)

Fernando Llorente might have dropped a masterclass with two goals, but this was a Swansea side in the twilight of their Premier League era and one that Klopp's men shouldn't have been losing to.

5. Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (2016/17)

The second League Cup semi-final on the list and after 90 minutes of frustration as Liverpool searched for an equaliser on aggregate, Shane Long rubbed salt in their wounds with a stoppage-time winner.

4. Liverpool 2-3 West Bromwich Albion (2017/18)

The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup fourth round in embarrassing circumstances, conceding three first-half goals, including two within 11 minutes, to an Albion team hurtling towards relegation.

3. Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta (2020/21)

It might not have meant much to their Champions League campaign, but failing to muster a single shot on target at home for the first time in Europe's top competition since records began is truly dire.

2. Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2016/17)

While Klopp clearly doesn't give that much of a damn about the FA Cup, that doesn't make losing at home to then-Championship strugglers Wolves any less humiliating, especially after conceding in the first minute.

1. Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (2019/20)

What an absolute crusher. Liverpool thought they were on course for another Champions League revival when Diego Simeone's men dumped them out of Europe with the most unexpected of comebacks.

Credit to Klopp

It's not as though Klopp has been in the job for FIVE YEARS or anything.

It really is astonishing to think that the German has marshalled his club to an average of around two defeats at Anfield every calendar year in all competitions and their record is only getting better.

Besides, six of the 12 defeats came during Klopp's first 18 months in charge, which is hardly a slight on him considering he inherited a Liverpool squad that was down in the dumps.

It's also mind-blowing to note that this week's misstep against Atalanta is the only time that Liverpool have lost at Anfield by more than one goal while Klopp has been in the dugout.

Consequently, criticise Liverpool all you like for what was undoubtedly a poor performance, but such is their brilliance that it largely underlines positive facts about them as opposed to negative ones.

News Now - Sport News