Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks has just scored one of the craziest goals we've seen in a long time.

You'd be forgiven for expecting Spurs' Europa League tie with Ludogorets to fly under the radar this week and the home tie was proving to be as straightforward as their trip to Bulgaria.

Although Gareth Bale and Dele Alli found themselves on the team-sheet, it was summer signing Carlos Vinicius that hit the headlines with a first-half brace in north London.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets

And deep into the second 45 minutes, the two strikes from the Brazilian looked to have killed off the game, until Winks decided that it was time to put the result beyond doubt.

That's because, when Winks picked up the ball around the half-way line, he found the net with a remarkable punt that went flying over the Ludogorets defence and in off the crossbar.

Surely, surely to god, it must have been a botched long ball towards the Spurs forwards, only for it to be wildly overhit and turn into a screamer deserving of contention for the Puskas Award.

Wink's wild goal for Tottenham

You can just see by the reaction from Winks that it wasn't intended to be a moment of inspiration, but there's something about his sheepish look that makes the goal all the more amusing

Check out the chaotic moment from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium down below:

End of the drought for Winks

What makes the situation all the more astonishing is that it ends a goal drought for the Tottenham midfielder dating back to the 2018/19 season.

That's right, the last time Winks was finding the net in a Spurs jersey was when Mauricio Pochettino was still in the dugout and he was bundling home a later winner at Craven Cottage.

But it's fair to say this particular strike was worth the wait because, regardless of whether it was a bungled pass or not, it's pretty special to find the top corner from more than 50 yards out.

That being said, considering the whopping discrepancy between the Ludogorets back-line and the crossbar, it's frankly beyond us how Winks managed to overhit the ball quite so dramatically.

News Now - Sport News