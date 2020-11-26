Tottenham transfers: Rival club think PL winner will join Jose Mourinho

Following the signings of Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius, Tottenham can surely claim to have one of the best attacking units in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho waxed lyrical about his options in front of goal and both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are both amongst the highest scorers in the division this season.

As if that wasn't enough, a Premier League rival reportedly think one of their forward players is set for a move to North London.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Duncan Castles revealed the Foxes are under the impression Demarai Gray will leave the King Power this summer at the end of his contract in order to join Spurs.

While he does suggest a deal is far from a formality, Castles does reveal some interest in the former Birmingham City player from a Tottenham perspective.

'I'm told that at Leicester, they believe that he will move to Tottenham Hotspur,' he said to Ian McGarry from the twenty-four minutes and thirty-one second mark onwards.

'My understanding is that there is an interest from Tottenham but that is not a guaranteed deal.'

Though Gray is a Premier League winner with much of his career ahead of him, there isn't an obvious place in Mourinho's squad for the 24-year-old.

Given the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has only deployed systems in which there is one striker and two wingers (via WhoScored), Spurs look flush with options.

Aside from the names already mentioned, the likes of Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are all capable of playing there.

Gray on a free transfer would surely be a tempting prospect for a number of Premier League sides considering the length of his experience at just 24.

However, Tottenham's squad has moved seemingly moved on.

