Newcastle ace certain to leave in coming transfer window

Miguel Almiron has been firmly in the headlines.

The Newcastle United playmaker has not exactly been lighting up St James’ Park but he is a key member of Steve Bruce’s squad, and continues to be seen as an important player.

Thus far this season, he has made eight Premier League appearances, having played in all but two of the Magpies’ league games last season.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Almiron has scored just four league goals and registered three assists. That’s a goal involvement every 0.15 games.

Nevertheless, it seems that his agent is actively hawking his wares to anyone who will listen.

Bruce has hit out at Campos for his public proclamations, in which he has claimed that both Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are interested in his services.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from Spanish outlet Grada3, who claims that Almiron is certain to leave the club, though it isn’t clear if he would depart in January or the summer.

Still, they also report that Atletico would be unlikely to bid for the Paraguay international, who would cost around £20m, as Newcastle seek to get their money back.

With Almiron’s exit said to be certain, but no clubs seemingly all that interested, it adds up to a rather bleak picture for the player, who may well be cursing his agent for the coming months.

He has certainly made his client’s situation all the more difficult.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

How to lose friends and alienate people, authored by Daniel Campos.

He has hardly helped Almiron and it doesn’t appear that there is any real interest in him from any of the European clubs his agent has namechecked.

That leaves him in a very difficult situation at Newcastle, who may well want shot of the player, as he has proved more trouble than he is worth in recent weeks.

Add into the equation his poor form and one begins to believe that Campos may have to go cap in hand around Europe attempting to drum up interest.

If Almiron does get a move away, one has to think that it will be in spite of his representative, rather than because of him.

News Now - Sport News