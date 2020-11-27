Tottenham continued their winning ways with a 4-0 demolition of Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Carlos Vinicius (2), Harry Winks and Lucas Moura were all on the scoresheet as Spurs cruised to a 4-0 victory.

The best goal of the lot was undoubtedly Winks', which came in the 63rd minute.

The English midfielder picked up the ball jut inside Ludogerets' half.

He then launched the ball towards goal from 55 yards out, which deceived the goalkeeper and went into the net after clipping the crossbar.

A crazy goal, but was it intentional?

Many football fans believed that Winks was looking for Gareth Bale, who was making a run into Ludogorets' box.

And the 24-year-old admitted after the game that his effort was indeed intended to be a pass.

"I'd love to sit here and say that I did, but I've got to be honest and say no," the England international told BT Sport, per Goal.

"I saw Gaz (Gareth Bale) run in. I'll take it at the end of the day. It has been a while [since I last scored] but I am happy with the way the team played."

Jose Mourinho was asked about Winks' comments in his post-match interview and he had a brilliant reaction.

In an interview with BT Sport, Mourinho claimed that he was unhappy with Winks.

"He is too honest! I am not happy with him! With a goal like that you have to say you meant it, but a good kid. He is honest," he said.

And in a separate interview, he joked that he should have claimed it so he could have a chance of winning the Puskas Award.

"Winks was honest and he told in some flash interview that he wanted to play a diagonal ball to Bale," he said.

"If it was me I would have said I did mean it and won the Puskas award."

Spurs are now in a great position to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They have accumulated nine points from their opening four games and will qualify for the next round if they beat LASK next Thursday.

