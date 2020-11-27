The last few weeks have been very up-and-down for EA Sports.

The company were delighted to announce that David Beckham had agreed to become an Icon on FIFA 21.

He didn't come cheap, though, with Beckham reportedly earning £40m across three years for the deal.

Just a few days later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeted that he was unhappy with EA Sports for a breach of image rights.

"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me," he wrote.

He continued: "Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate".

Gareth Bale has also appeared to back Zlatan's argument, as well as super agent Mino Raiola.

But there's hundreds more footballers willing to expose EA Sports over using their image rights without consent.

That was confirmed by Raiola on Thursday evening, who has also threatened legal action if the situation does not change.

"It won't just be Zlatan or Gareth Bale. We have around 300 requests from players," he revealed, per the Telegraph.

"We will go until the end, if necessary, against FIFA and FIFPro and everybody who sells rights they don't have.

"This is one of the biggest disgraces involving Fifa who want to weaken the players to become slaves. But I will not allow that. Zlatan is not a marionette; Zlatan is not someone you can tell to do something he doesn't want to do.

"The nice thing about this is that it is being brought by players. He is committed to the cause.

"The question is very simple: FIFA and FIFPro are profiting from the rights that EA Sports happily buy from them but they buy rights that they don't have.

"The individual image rights of the player are not with FIFA, FIFPro or AC Milan. They belong to the player himself.

"If EA Sports wants to continue the business like they do we will bring them to court but not only that we will bring to court everyone who is selling the rights that they don't have. So if that is FIFPro, that's FIFPro. If that is FIFA, that's FIFA."

EA Sports appear to be in real trouble. The FIFA franchise will change forever if Zlatan and Raiola get their way.

News Now - Sport News