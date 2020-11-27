Leeds offered chance to sign excellent Barcelona ace

Leeds United’s eyes appear firmly focused on the January transfer window.

The Whites enjoyed an excellent summer, bringing in a number of first-team stars in multiple positions.

The likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Helder Costa have arrived at Elland Road, helping the club enjoy a decent start to the Premier League campaign.

They are 14th in the table, already a comfortable seven points clear of the bottom three.

And it seems that they could make further acquisitions in the winter window, with Sport Witness carrying a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

They claim that Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has been offered to a number of clubs after falling out of favour under manager Ronald Koeman.

He has played just three minutes in La Liga, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Getafe, and has played 25 minutes in the Champions League, in the 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

It appears that his agent is attempting to find Puig a move, and he has been offered to Leeds, RB Leipzig, and AS Monaco.

Any deal would be a loan, but there has yet to be an answer from any of the clubs contacted.

Real Betis are also said to be interested, opening the door to a potential stay in Spain on a short-term basis.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Puig is a talent.

He’s only 21 and his statistics point to a midfield player who can only improve if given the right number of minutes.

Per WhoScored, he made a total of 11 appearances in 2019/20, averaging one tackle per game, 0.7 shots, 0.9 key passes, 1.1 dribbles, and a passing accuracy of 90.5%.

Pairing him up with Marcelo Bielsa would surely see his ability, and his valuation, skyrocket.

Leeds ought to seriously consider this.

