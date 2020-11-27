Braun Strowman was 'suspended indefinitely' by WWE this week.

On Monday Night RAW, 'The Monster' attacked company official Adam Pearce inside the ring.

"WWE Digital has learned that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce," a statement on WWE's website reads.

"Strowman took exception with Pearce's plan for awarding a WWE Championship opportunity and lashed out at the WWE official. Stay tuned as the situation continues to develop."

Of course, Braun has not really been suspended. This is all part of a storyline. But according to Dave Meltzer, there is a reason we won't be seeing him on TV - or at least in a match - for a while.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the journalist revealed that Strowman injured his knee during the SmackDown vs RAW elimination match at Survivor Series last Sunday.

"That's why WWE did the headbutt and suspension angle," Meltzer claims.

He also noted, though, that 'The Monster' will still likely go on to face Drew McIntyre at TLC next month, as has been reported.

Strowman will be presented as a heel moving forward too, so it's possible his 'suspension' could be used to build heat on his character.

On next week's RAW, a No.1 contenders triple threat match will supposedly decide McIntyre's next challenger.

However, Braun is not one of the three men involved. Therefore, if he is going on to TLC, he'll be taking that opportunity from Riddle, Keith Lee or AJ Styles.

This suspension angle then, could end up serving two purposes.

If he is injured, it will help keep Strowman out of matches on RAW ahead of December's PPV, while it will also help establish him as a top heel on the Red Brand.

It sounds like WWE have been very smart here, but we'll have to wait and see how this storyline plays out over the coming weeks.

