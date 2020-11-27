Thought Mike Tyson eating ears was a thing of the past? Think again.

He has recently 'chowed down' on Roy Jones Jr’s “ear” in preparation for the pair’s big fight on Saturday.

But don't worry, it's not what it seems. It was just a funny video for Thanksgiving ahead of the exhibition this weekend.

In a video entitled ‘Thanksgiving with the Tysons’, Mike invites his children to share a cake version of Jones’ head.

Tyson comments: “I like ears. It’s much tastier than Evander’s.”

Of course, this makes reference to one of boxing’s weirdest in-ring incidents. During his second fight with Evander Holyfield in June 1997, Tyson bit off a huge chunk of his opponent’s ear during a clinch.

He was disqualified from the bout by the referee and his boxing license was revoked temporarily.

It’s one of the incidents that gives ‘Iron Mike’ his ferocious reputation. He wasn’t just a fantastic heavyweight fighter, but also an aggressive and unpredictable character.

Tyson recently told Fox News: “I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped.”

He also seemed frustrated about being caught up in clinches during the fight and that frustration may have contributed to the bizarre outcome of the bout.

We’re not likely to see any ear-biting this weekend, but it’s not the first time Tyson’s antics have resulted in a PR stunt. A comedic Foot Locker advert with a similar thrust saw Tyson appearing at Holyfield’s house, offering the missing part of his ear in a small jewellery box.

Tyson also made an appearance in the Oprah Winfrey show back in 2016 to address the ear-biting incident. He said his initial apology “was not sincere” and finally issued one that was.

He said: “Me and this guy both come from basically the sewers and we watched each other grow to become established and esteemed fighters and I just wanted you to know it’s been a pleasure being acquainted with you.”

It's good to see Tyson still has a great sense of humour, especially after recent images and footage has emerged showing him looking in serious shape ahead of his boxing return.

Let's just hope there's no ear-biting for real come Saturday night.

News Now - Sport News