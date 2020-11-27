GW9 of Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 saw a number of big-hitters turn up for their respective owners.

Bruno Fernandes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Timo Werner, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son all delivered attacking returns.

Will that trend continue in GW10? Who's to say, but one thing is certain - there are some mouthwatering fixtures this weekend.

Southampton vs Manchester United, Chelsea vs Tottenham and Arsenal vs Wolves make up arguably the best Super Sunday of the season so far.

Everton's home fixture against Leeds United on Saturday looks pretty tasty as well, with neither side renowned for their pragmatism.

So with another feast of Premier League football now tantalisingly close, it's time for our weekly attempt at helping out all you FPL players before today's 18:30 deadline.

Let's take a look at the seven players we think are set for big returns in GW10...

Raheem Sterling vs Burnley (H) - £11.5m

It's been a quiet start to the FPL season for Sterling, but we're backing him to explode into life against Burnley this weekend.

The City winger is back fully fit and Pep Guardiola's side will be eager to flex their attacking muscle after a below-par start to the campaign.

Whenever City click into gear, Sterling is usually at the heart of it, so you may want to consider handing him the captain's armband.

James Maddison vs Fulham (H) - £7.0m

After watching Fulham's defence against Everton, we simply had to opt for a Leicester attacker and we've decided against the obvious choice that is Jamie Vardy.

Most of the Foxes' slick play going forward flows through Maddison, which could see him record a double-figure points haul this weekend as a result.

A differential captain choice? You bet!

Diogo Jota vs Brighton (A) - £6.7m

Liverpool's summer signing was rested against Atalanta on Wednesday night, meaning he's almost certain to start versus Brighton at 12:30 tomorrow.

Jota has already scored four goals in the Premier League this season and we're backing him to reach five - or possibly six - on the south coast.

His relatively low price is also too good to turn down.

Pablo Fornals vs Aston Villa (H) - £6.5m

West Ham have really found their groove under David Moyes and Fornals has been one of the catalysts for the recent improvement from his attacking midfield role.

The Spaniard has the potential for both goals and assists against a hit-and-miss Aston Villa defence.

It was Fornals who set up Sebastien Haller's winner against Sheffield United last weekend.

Patrick Bamford vs Everton (A) - £6.1m

Another potential candidate for the captain's armband - if you're feeling brave.

Everton's defence has been suspect all season and with Lucas Digne now injured, the Toffees will struggle even more to keep Leeds' free-flowing attack at bay.

Bamford has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and there's a strong chance he'll increase that number at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Che Adams vs Manchester United (H) - £5.9m

United may have kept a clean sheet against West Brom in GW9, but their defence is still far from convincing.

Adams will be tasked with leading the Saints' line once again in Danny Ings' absence and he'll be looking to add to his three Premier League goals so far in 2020/21.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's are in fine form as an attacking unit, so we reckon Adams will do just that.

Joao Cancelo vs Burnley (H) - £5.5m

Cancelo has really impressed at left-back for City this season and against Burnley, he'll probably operate as more of a left-winger.

That could see the Portuguese contribute with an assist or two, as well as collecting those sweet clean sheet points.

Cue a 1-0 Burnley win and a Cancelo yellow card...

