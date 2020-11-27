Manchester United have been doing well on the pitch in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as manager looked on the line when United suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to İstanbul Başakşehir in Turkey at the start of the month.

But the Red Devils have bounced back in style.

They have now won three on the bounce, grabbing victories over Everton, Newcastle and most recently getting revenge over İstanbul Başakşehir.

But United have a serious problem off the pitch.

That's because, according to the Daily Mail, United are currently in the middle of a worrying cyber attack.

The club are being held to ransom for millions of pounds by cyber criminals who have crippled the club's systems.

United have brought in a team of technical experts to contain the potentially disastrous attack that was launched more than a week ago.

However, despite bringing in extra help, the hackers still have the upper hand.

United's network has been infected by a computer virus called ransomware.

It is unknown how much the hackers want, but United may feel compelled to pay up or risk highly sensitive information about the club and its stars leaked to the public.

United posted a statement on Thursday night, which read: "Following the recent cyber attack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations.

"This attack was by nature disruptive, but we are not currently aware of any fan data being compromised.

"Critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remained secure and games have gone ahead as normal.

"The club will not be commenting on speculation regarding who may have been responsible for this attack or the motives behind it."

Let's hope United can beat the hackers without any important data being released to the public.

