With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 hot off the press, there aren’t likely to be any deals on big new consoles this Black Friday.

However, there are some brilliant deals on games.

Some top titles are available at cut prices to keep you entertained over the festive period. Most notably, FIFA 21 is now available from the new low price of £32.99.

Every gamer has heard of FIFA, but if you’ve not picked up the latest edition yet, now is a great time. There are deals across the Standard, Champions and Ultimate Editions.

The game offers a wide variety of game modes, on and offline. You can guide a small town team from obscurity to Champions League glory in Career Mode, or duke it out with your friends in Ultimate Team.

As long as you’ve got an internet connection you’ll be able to update in-game squads too, so there’s no fear of being left behind in the January transfer window.

So, whether you want to take Accrington Stanley to the top of the Prem, (or just try and stop Fulham from getting relegated,) in Career Mode, or take on friends online, FIFA 21 has a great offering for all football-loving gamers.

Take a look at our rundown of the best deals below and – if you don’t fancy a copy yourself – it might still be the perfect gift.

Of course, you can also get the Champions and Ultimate editions, but it seems like their prices are still relatively high in comparison to the standard edition.

So there you go, if you wanted to get FIFA 21 but were put off by the near £60 price tag, you can now get it for nearly half price.

What are you waiting for?!

