Kurt Angle recently revealed he's in very impressive shape at the age of 51.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo of himself working out earlier this week, with the caption:

"Damn it feels good to be able to train hard again... feeling like I'm in my 30s #MilkDoesTheBodyGood #HealthyMindset."

Wrestling fans were quick to compliment Angle's efforts and many believe he could be in line for one more match - whether that's in WWE or elsewhere.

Check out the photo he shared below:

While most fans have been complimentary to the Olympic gold medallist, one fellow Hall of Famer has hit out at him.

'Superstar' Billy Graham has given his opinion on Angle's body transformation and claims that the icon has been using 'plenty of steroids'.

That suggestion, of course, is completely unfounded and backed up by no proof. Still, Graham decided to share his thoughts on social media, writing:

"So fans, Kurt Angle at age 51 has turned his physique completely around.

"With hard work, eating the right amount of protein, and taking plenty of roids, he has literally transformed himself into another person.

"I say congratulations to Kurt as I have always liked this man from the first day I met him. Very respectful to me and was and I am sure, still a class act."

Graham then went on to hit out at the caption Angle used in his photo.

"His quote that went along with this great bodybuilding shot was, 'Damn it feels good to be able to train hard again… feeling like I’m in my 30’s'.

"Again, congratulations on having the guts to train hard. Even with the juice if you don’t train you can’t look like Kurt does here. Way to go brother!!!"

You can see Graham's full post below.

Once again, it's important to note that there is no evidence to back up the WWE Hall of Famer's accusations.

News Now - Sport News