Black Friday is here again and there are some amazing gaming deals to be had.

From handheld consoles to top-rated games and gaming accessories, if you're on the look out for a great deal today, you'll probably be in luck.

Unfortunately, it seems like Black Friday deals on the next-gen consoles aren't a thing, but fear not, there's still plenty of other items up for grabs.

Luckily for you, The Telegraph have identified nine of the BEST deals in the gaming world on this year's Black Friday.

Take a look and see if anything takes your fancy!

1. Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise + Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Was £243.99, now £224.99 from Amazon

So, you’ve still not picked up a Switch? It might finally be time. This turquoise number comes complete with Super Mario 3D All-Stars for bags of fun while you’re on the go.

2. Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

Was £2,300, now £1,599 from eBuyer

This is a chance to bag a seriously powerful gaming laptop, from a specialised in-the-know brand, for less. Razer kit has impressed reviewers and this laptop has a whopping £700 slashed off its RRP.

3. Basilisk V2 - FPS Gaming Mouse

Was £79.99, now £37.99 from Amazon

You thought a basilisk was just that big snake that lives under Hogwarts, right? Wrong. It’s a gaming mouse too, apparently. A high end one as well. This top performer is less than half price.

4. FIFA 21, PS4

Was £41.99, now £32.99 from John Lewis or Amazon

If you’ve not got FIFA 21 yet – what is going on? Now, you can get it for less from John Lewis or Amazon. It’s a great chance to take on your mates online, or fire up Career Mode and live your lifelong dream of managing Harrogate Town FC.

5. Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset

Was £49.99, now £34.99 from Game

Need some extra ‘oomph’ in your gaming experience? This top quality headset gives you great quality sound and an easier way to chat with friends when playing online.

6. Xbox One S 1TB Console

Was £249.99, now £229.99 from Argos

There are some great savings to be had on current-gen consoles with the next-gen having now arrived. So, if you’re looking for an Xbox One, it’s a great time to get a deal, like this one from Argos.

7. GTPLAYER Gaming Chair with Adjustable Height and Lumbar Support

Was £159.99, now £127.99 from Amazon

This ergonomically designed gaming chair will have you playing in luxurious comfort without cricking your back. Now it’s available for just £127.99.

8. Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Game

Was £49.99, now £34.99 from Argos

What’s that? You want a deeply immersive hack-and-slash RPG set in Japan, in which you can choose to live the life of an honourable samurai or a skulking ninja? Look no further! Ghost of Tsushima has impressed reviewers and wowed fans. Now you can pick it up for just £34.99.

9. The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 Game

Was £49.99, now £24.99 from Argos

Another stand-out title of recent times, The Last of Us Part II elevated an already impressive game franchise to new heights. It’s the sequel that Joel and Ellie’s original adventure deserved and now you can pick it up for less.

