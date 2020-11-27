Tottenham and West Ham have both had very successful starts to the season.

Spurs are flying under Jose Mourinho.

The north London side are playing some incredible football that have seen them reach the summit of the Premier League table after nine games.

West Ham are also doing well under David Moyes.

The Hammers have accumulated 14 points after nine Premier League games and are well positioned in eighth.

Both sides will be looking to consolidate their positions meaning they are likely to be active in the January transfer market.

And it appears they are both battling it out for the same player.

According to CalcioMercato, both sides are interested in a January move for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has found first-team action hard to come by this season, having made just one start for the club.

He showed he still has a lot to offer in the Champions League in midweek, scoring a last-minute winner for Chelsea against Rennes.

That led to Joe Cole branding him, per talkSPORT: "one of the Premier League’s most underrated players".

The two London sides aren't the only two clubs interested in Giroud, though, with PSG, Inter Miami and Inter Milan all said to be keen.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Giroud is likely to want out of Chelsea this January given his lack of minutes for the first-team this season.

In my belief, despite being 34 years old, he still has a lot to offer.

He's still very good in the air and he knows exactly where the goal is.

I don't see a move to Spurs happening. Giroud is well thought of at Arsenal and Chelsea, so I think the Frenchman won't want to join out of respect to his former clubs.

He would also likely be third choice behind Harry Kane and Carlos Vinicius, meaning he'll be in a very similar situation to what he is now.

A move to West Ham, on the other hand, would be very good for both parties.

The Hammers could do with a striker. Michail Antonio has filled in well up front, but he's not a natural striker.

Sébastien Haller has struggled since his £45 million in 2019, scoring just 13 goals in 46 games.

Giroud would get a lot more playing time at West Ham and I could see him thriving under Moyes. He also wouldn't have to relocate.

A move to West Ham in January just makes so much sense.

News Now - Sport News