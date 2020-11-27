Man Utd snap up homegrown teenager

Manchester United are always active in the transfer market.

The summer, though, ultimately ended in disappointment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side spent the majority of the transfer window pursuing Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho but, as we all know, he ended up staying in Germany.

Donny van de Beek was snaffled away from Ajax early in the transfer window but following their failure to sign Sancho, there was a late trolley dash.

Edinson Cavani arrived on a free transfer, while Alex Telles also came in from Porto.

Late deals for Amad Diallo, the Atalanta winger, and Penarol’s Facundo Pellistri were also struck but this was a window characterised by the failure to bring Sancho into the club.

Still, while there was something approaching inactivity in the first-team, it seems that United are consistently looking for youngsters to strengthen their U23 and U18 ranks.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United have finalised a deal to sign Jack Kingdon, a 15-year-old defender who previously played for Morecambe and who shined in front of the club's scouts.

He is set to link up with United’s U16s, having previously played for the League Two club’s U18s side.

Kingdon wrote on his Twitter account: “I’m very honoured and proud to be a part of this special club.”

He tagged United in the tweet, along with a photo of him signing his forms, making his move to the club official.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

United have been on a major recruitment drive when it comes to their youth sides.

The MEN reports that no fewer than eight players were secured in the summer, playing for a variety of age groups.

Kingdon plays primarily as a centre-back and he will now be out to show what he can do and bid to progress through the ranks in the north east.

Recruitment goes deeper than the first-team, of course, and it appears that United are excellent at bringing in young players from home and abroad.

If only that translated to the first-team, too.

News Now - Sport News