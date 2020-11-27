The Young Bucks have long been regarded as the best tag team in pro-wrestling, despite never landing in WWE.

Nick and Matt Jackson established themselves as greats on the independent circuit before signing with All Elite Wresting in 2018.

Prior to that, they were wrestling in NJPW, Ring of Honor and TNA.

Fans have long craved to see The Bucks in WWE, but right now, it simply doesn't seem like it will happen.

They have, of course, been close to signing in the past - after all - who hasn't?

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Matt explained why the pair chose to sign with AEW over WWE.

"I was so protective of our brand because we had done so much at that point and we’d just done the All In show," he said of joining Tony Khan's promotion.

"So it was still scary to just hand over the keys to someone else and that was probably the biggest reason we didn’t go to WWE at the time because it was like 'what are they going to do with this?'

"We were almost over-protective of what we created."

Matt went on to reveal that he and Nick even had doubts about 'handing themselves over' to AEW.

"So yeah, meeting this new guy, Tony, was like this guy seems great, but again, we’re just meeting him for the first time and he’s saying all the right things, but there’s still a trepidation.

"Because we’d been doing this for so long and had struggled for so long and finally we’re finding this success, is now the time to finally hand it over to someone?"

Thankfully, two years on, it seems The Young Bucks made the right call with AEW.

Their tag team division is far more impressive than it is in WWE right now and let's be honest, there probably would have been a struggle for creative control in the latter.

