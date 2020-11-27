Floyd Mayweather has reclaimed his undefeated record of 50-0 following the first career loss of strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin.

Mayweather retired after he defeated Conor McGregor in 2017, and did so as the longest unbeaten fighter since heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano, who retired in 1955 with a 49-0 record.

Despite the 62-year gap between Mayweather and Marciano, the title looked to be short-lived for Mayweather after Menayothin won his 51st fight in August 2018.

Menayothin previously held the WBC strawweight belt from November 2014 and had initially intended to retire with a 54-0 record.

But the 105lb (7st 7lbs) champion chose to continue his career and boy has it backfired as he has been beaten for the first time in professional boxing, with Panya Pradabsri winning the fight via unanimous decision. It was scored 115-113 by all three judges.

Mayweather had previously come out firmly to reiterate his position as TBE, 'The Best Ever', citing his variety of weight classes and opponents as the distinctions between himself and the former Thai champion.

Speaking to Club Shay Shay, Mayweather said: “I’m 50-0 for a reason.

“Right now they got a fighter that’s over in Asia that’s 54-0 and they say, ‘This is the new TBE,’ because he’s about to retire.

“I said, ‘Y’all telling me about this fighter that fought one world champion?’

“He’s 54-0 and only beat one world champion?

“This is who y’all are trying to call TBE? Okay, y’all are some comedians.”

Mayweather can now rest easy knowing that Menayothin has lost his first fight, leaving Mayweather's record intact.

There are two retired fighters with more wins than Mayweather; Mexican Ricardo Lopez (51–0–1), who held the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles at minimumweight and the IBF title at light flyweight and fellow American American Jimmy Barry (60-0-10), a former world bantamweight champion.

However, both fighters have draws on their records, one and 10 respectively, leaving Mayweather as the only fighter to have only victories in their 50+ bouts.

