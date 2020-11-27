Celtic facing prospect of losing key star in January

Celtic have endured a difficult start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Neil Lennon’s side are expected to win the title every single season and are out to win their 10th in a row in 2020/21.

However, they have fallen way off the pace after the first 13 games of the season.

Lennon’s side have already lost once – in the Old Firm derby against Rangers – and have drawn three times, with every stalemate coming on the road, against Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, and Hibernian.

It means they are currently 11 points behind leaders Rangers, though they do have two games in hand.

There is no guarantee, at this stage, that both of those games will be won, of course, but even if they are, Lennon’s men will only move within five points of the Gers.

It’s a dispiriting picture and one has to think attention is beginning to turn towards the January transfer window.

However, Lennon’s men could be set for departures as well as arrivals.

Football Insider reports that West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing midfielder Olivier Ntcham in the winter window.

Celtic need cash, and it has opened the door to interest from across Europe.

Along with West Brom, Southampton are also interested, as are Marseille and Lyon.

Ntcham has made 13 appearances in the Premiership this season but his contract expires in 2022, meaning he could well be available for a knock-down fee in the coming transfer windows.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Celtic could certainly do without losing Ntcham.

The 24-year-old is an impressive midfielder, a former France U21 international, and a key member of Lennon’s squad.

He knows how to get forward and to defend, and offers a physicality not found elsewhere in Lennon’s squad.

It is little surprise that Premier League clubs are sniffing around – he is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt – but Celtic need to ensure he sticks around.

If he doesn’t, that 10th successive title might well slip through their fingers with him.

