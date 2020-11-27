Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor back in 2018, and footage of Khabib's dressing room after the fight only extended the dramatics of the title fight.

The pair fought in Las Vegas for the UFC lightweight belt which was held by the Russian fighter at the time after months of controversies and heated words exchanged.

Come fight night, the Russian submitted his Irish nemesis in the fourth round with a neck crank, and in the process, successfully defended his title.

But after the fight, the victor leapt out of the cage and attacked Dillon Danis, a fellow fighter and one of McGregor's team members. The attack resulted in a brawl between members of Khabib's team and McGregor.

It was believed Khabib attacked Danis because he had hurled abuse at the Russian during the fight, but Khabib dispelled those rumours, saying he attacked out of anger at McGregor's team and chose Danis because the rest of the team members were too old to fight him.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission fined Khabib $500,000 and handed down a nine-month suspension, while McGregor received a $50,000 fine and a six-month suspension.

Although the belt was held from Khabib, he was more than able to celebrate the victory with his team in the dressing room after the fight.

Upon walking back into the room, Khabib can be heard saying: “I told you guys he is tap machine, he cannot do 5 rounds.”

If you skip to 04:20 in the above video, you will be able to watch The Eagle enter his dressing room and deliver the damning 13 words about McGregor.

Khabib served his suspension and unified his title against Dustin Poirier in September of 2019, fighting once more to defend his title against Justin Gaethje last month.

The Eagle then shockingly retired after his victory at Fight Island, but has since done his bit to spark rumours of a possible return to the cage, which would allow him to finish with the 30-0 record that was supposedly desired by his late father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

