Liverpool need to reinforce in January - especially in the middle of defence.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have both been ruled out for some time after both suffering serious knee injuries in the past few months.

That leaves the Jurgen Klopp with limited options to choose from.

Joel Matip is now Liverpool's only fully-fit first team centre back. And even he has suffered from numerous injuries in the past few years.

Fabinho is a natural centre-back but he may well be required to partner Matip in defence.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips to choose from but, with no disrespect to them, both are not up to the standard required to win the Premier League.

Their problems at the back have been shown in their defensive record. Liverpool have conceded 16 times in nine Premier League games, which is pretty dismal.

So it's obvious it's an area that needs to be improved in January.

One man they have been linked with is David Alaba.

The 28-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich, only has seven months left on his current deal.

It is believed he wants to leave for pastures new when it expires.

He would be an ideal signing for the Reds given his pedigree. He's a world-class player that can fill in a number of positions as well as at centre-back.

But Liverpool have been dealt a major blow on Friday morning as Chelsea appear to have entered the race.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea have entered the race for the Austrian defender.

Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, plans to start talks in January with Chelsea about a transfer of his client.

PSG and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Alaba, who is available to talk to clubs in January and can leave for free next summer.

This is very bad news for Liverpool. Alaba would be ideal during their injury crisis.

He would cost a lot in terms of wage demands but it would be money well spent.

But Liverpool would not be able to offer Alaba as much money as the likes of Chelsea and PSG.

Bayern, regardless, still have high hopes that he will remain with the club.

“He’s a very important player,” Bayern manager Hansi Flick said of Alaba, per the Mirror. “He’s been with the club for over nine years and has been a treble winner twice during that time.

“You can’t write off such a player.”

