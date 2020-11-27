The Baddest Man on the Planet returns to the ring for the first time since 2005 on Saturday, but won't find the task easy as he comes up against former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

This will be Jones' first fight since 2018, when he retired with a 66-9 record, but age is on his side which could be decisive come tomorrow evening.

The two stars are set to have a weigh-in ahead of their fight this evening, but they aren't the only ones on the card.

Here is everything you need to know in terms of tonight's weigh-in and who else is on the card.

When is Tyson vs Jones Jr weigh-in?

When is Tyson vs Jones Jr weigh-in?

The weigh-in will take place at 10pm GMT this evening, with Tyson expected to outweigh Jones by three stone.

How to watch?

All of the weigh-in action can be caught on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 10pm and running for an hour.

BT Sport customers can stream it off any device, while EE customers can watch for free by texting SPORT to 150 and receiving a three-month BT Sport trial.

Who is billed to fight?

Main card

Tyson vs Jones Jr (8 x 2min rounds, heavyweight)

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson (6 x 3min, cruiserweight)

Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan (8 x 3min, light-heavy)

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter (8 x 3min, cruiserweight)

Prelims

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, (8 x 3min, lightweight)

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez (8 x 3min, featherweight)

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones (8 x 3min, heavyweight)

So there you have it, there is all the information you need to know for tonight's weigh-in and also for tomorrow's historic event.

