The Undertaker bid his final farewell to WWE at Survivor Series.

Making an appearance at the PPV - 30 years to the exact day that he made his debut - The Phenom announced his retirement.

"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic character - said.

"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."

The Deadman's final address wasn't exactly unexpected. In fact, WWE had been billing Survivor Series as his 'Final Farewell' and a lot of the build-up surrounded him.

So many fellow icons and Superstars have paid tribute to Calaway over the last few weeks, with the likes of The Rock, John Cena and Ric Flair all sharing message.

Paul Heyman has also been speaking highly of The Undertaker and commented on his legacy, suggesting The Phenom had 'perhaps the greatest career in the history of WWE'.

"The legacy of The Undertaker to me is the fact that for 30 years, at a level few could ever achieve, he over-delivered on every performance he brought forth to the WWE Universe," Heyman told talkSPORT.

"A storied career, perhaps the greatest career in the history of WWE.

"But no part of it is as compelling as the fact that in order to over-deliver such a legendary career, this character behind the scenes was a man who was in untold pain and suffering.

"He never complained about [it] or ever went public with it because he understood that was the sacrifice that was necessary for a man that size to put on those performances."

Brilliant. It's clear just how much respect Heyman has for The Undertaker and usually, he sticks to his character during interviews.

So to hear him wax lyrical about Calaway proves just how much of a legend he really is to those in WWE.

News Now - Sport News