There is no right or wrong answer to the question ‘who is the greatest footballer of all time?’.

It’s entirely down to personal opinion which, of course, means there’s no definitive answer.

Nevertheless, it’s a debate that all of us love discussing with our mates down the pub.

Diego Maradona’s passing this week has kick-started the debate once more, with some football fans arguing the legendary Argentine forward is the best footballer in history.

Others, though, would side with Pele, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or another icon of the game.

But who does Ronaldo think it’s the best player ever?

Following Maradona’s death, a video has surfaced online of Ronaldo and his then-Manchester United teammates Rio Ferdinand and Anderson being asked this exact question.

Ferdinand answered first: “For me the best player in the world ever.... Diego Maradona.”

A solid answer there from Rio.

Ronaldo then answered next and amused people by saying: “Me” in a deadly serious way.

Over a decade later and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s answer doesn’t seem so ridiculous now.

Anderson’s answer, however, *is* still just as ridiculous in 2020.

“My name is Maradona,” the Brazilian responded.

Watch the video here…

Ten years later, in 2017, Ronaldo again declared himself as the best player of all time during an interview with France Football magazine.

“I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” he was quoted telling the publication by Goal.

“I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no-one more complete than me.

“No-one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it? It’s not just a result of the work I do in the gym, like some people think. It’s the sum of many things. Legends like Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James don’t get to their perfect level by chance. Many factors coincide. To be at the top and to stay there, you have to have more talent than the others.”

If there’s one thing you can’t knock about Cristiano it’s his incredible self-confidence.

News Now - Sport News