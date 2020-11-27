Football Manager 2021 was released earlier this week for football fans all across the world to put their managerial skills to the test.

Wonderkids are a big part of success in previous FM games, with the latest release being no different.

The extremely high level of talent and potential shown by a youngster in FM just needs the right manager to develop and reach their wonderkid status.

Planet Football have compiled an XI of the best wonderkids in the new game, in a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup, so let’s take a look.

GK – Illan Meslier

After Leeds United signed the 20-year-old for £5million following his initial loan spell, the Leeds no.1 looks like he develops into a world-class goalie quickly in the game. After five seasons on FM2021, Meslier was sold for £75million to Bayern Munich, along with no GK stat below 13 (/20 for those who don’t know). He sounds like the real deal in the game.

RB – Max Aarons

The Norwich City defender is another who shows fast development into a top-class right-back. He is also relatively affordable (if you have the funds) due to the Canaries’ relegation to the Championship. His defensive and physical stats develop most and can be a great fit for any club wanting to dominate.

CB – Zinho Vanheusden

Vanheusden is valued at £5million at the beginning of the game, but with good reason. The Standard Liege centre-back is already considered a future star, and that is reflected in the latest FM release. By the sounds of it, the technically-gifted defender can be difficult to sign, so managers may have to snap him up quickly if they can.

CB – Nehuen Perez

The Atletico Madrid defender is more of a no-nonsense defender, but would contribute perfectly to someone like Vanheusden. The 20-year-old Argentinian shows high stats for defending and mentality, reflecting well in the players Simeone develops.

LB – Nuno Mendes

Sporting Lisbon’s youngster is rated very highly in the football world, and that’s shown in the new FM game. Managers may have to invest quickly if they want to get Mendes’ signature, as it shows that less than a season in, Spanish giants Real Madrid can sign him for £52million and develop him to become a wonderkid at the Bernabeu.

CM – Eduardo Camavinga

The youngest wonderkid – aged 17 - in the XI is valued at £6.5million at the beginning of the game for his club Rennes. The French international will show great development to turn into a world-class defensive midfielder that can run the show. He may be one to snatch up quickly, as shown that he could sign for a club like Chelsea and then be valued at over £70million.

CM – Florentino Luis

Another young prospect in the footballing world can develop into a top midfielder in the latest FM. Similar to Camavinga, his best role is in a more defensive position, but don’t be afraid to use him anywhere in the middle of the park if you can poach him for your club. In two years of the save done by Planet Football, Luis joined Manchester City for £67million.

CAM – Dejan Kulusevski

Arguably the most difficult wonderkid to sign out of the 11, Kulusevski has just arrived at Italy’s Juventus for £32million. However, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. The Swedish midfielder has all the stats needed to be the perfect no. 10, with high stats for passing, vision and flair to name a few.

LW – Diego Lainez

Valued at the beginning of the game at just £900,000, this signing may help all the managers wanting to become world-beaters do just that. Currently at Real Betis, the youngster is “probably the best young winger on the game” and has all the attributes to become a wonderkid.

RW – Antony

After having just signed for Ajax for £21million, the Brazilian will develop into a world-class winger in your save, so we suggest trying to get his signature. The advice is to let him settle in at Ajax and develop before going after the wonderkid. Planet Football suggests he is a more all-rounded winger, so if used effectively, can be a very high threat to any opposition.

ST – Sebastiano Esposito

The Italian striker is also very cheap to begin with, being valued at just £500,000 playing for Inter Milan. He will develop into a world-class forward and all the elite clubs will be after his signature soon enough. For example, Manchester City signed Esposito for £91million in Planet Football’s save, so it’s safe to say he is worth the early investment.

News Now - Sport News