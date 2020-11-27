A recent report from an analyst shows that PlayStation 5 sold twice as many consoles as Xbox Series X & S.

The battle between Sony and Microsoft has been ever-present, with the two consoles constantly competing in the industry.

Both have now released their next-generation gaming consoles, with gamers highly anticipating the releases for a while now.

The new PlayStation 5 had a spectacular release with the company selling out of consoles, leaving some unfortunate gamers empty handed.

There will always be a debate about which is the ‘better’ gaming console, and gamers will usually keep their loyalties to one or the other. However, from both launches this year, Sony seem to have been victorious in terms of sales.

According to VGChartz, Sony saw the next-gen PlayStation 5 sell a maximum possible total of 2.5 million consoles when launched. With some countries having an earlier release day than others, the totals added together to generate this remarkable statistic.

The study showed that on November 12, there were between 1.3 million and 1.6 million consoles sold. A week later, on November 19, where the PlayStation 5 was released to the rest of the world, between 800,000 and 900,000 units were sold to gamers.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and S was released to the world on November 10, with everyone able to purchase the console.

The statistics show that between 1.2 million and 1.4 million Xbox consoles were sold within 24 hours of its release.

After release day, Sony announced that it was their “biggest console launch ever” and thanked fans for their role in this successful release.

Fans who missed out on an initial purchase of the PlayStation 5 may also be excited to know that the console will be made available before the end of the year, with Sony arranging retailers to be restocked.

