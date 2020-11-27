Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr go head-to-head at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend in the most eagerly-anticipated exhibition fight of 2020.

Tyson, who last fought professionally in 2005, is taking to the ring once again at the age of 54.

His opponent is the former four-division world champion Jones Jr, who turns 52 in January.

According to reports, Tyson is set to pocket a cool $10 million from the bout.

Jones Jr, meanwhile, is expected to earn between $1-3 million.

Ahead of Saturday night’s fight, Tyson was asked by ESPN what he thinks his legendary former trainer and mentor Cus D’Amato would say about him choosing to fight again aged 54.

Tyson responded: “He would say ‘why did you take so damn long! You lose one fight to this guy, get discouraged and throw everything away? You should have continued doing this’

“He would have told me that I’d failed to get the best out of me and I gave up.

“My feelings about how I felt about myself is preventing me from making a living for my family, people I love or even myself.”

It’s clear that Tyson feels he would have D’Amato’s complete backing.

After watching the video, UFC icon Conor McGregor is in full agreement with the boxing hero.

“Very true. I can hear Cus say this,” McGregor tweeted. “It’s rarely our physical capabilities that halt us moving forward. It’s our mental fortitude!

“Excited for this match, and for Mike and Roy to be ignited by competition again!

“Good luck and God bless to both men. The world will be watching.”

Per Oddschecker, Tyson is currently the bookmakers’ favourite heading into the fight.

Despite his advancing years, the American is still known as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

But Jones Jr can’t afford to show any fear when he steps into the ring if he’s to stand any chance of winning the fight.

