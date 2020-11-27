Erling Braut Haaland is already one of the best players on the planet at the age of 20.

The Norwegian starlet announced himself on the world stage at the start of the 2019/20 season with Red Bull Salzburg.

In his six Champions League group games with the Austrian club, Haaland scored eight goals and he also struck 16 times in his 14 league games with Salzburg last season.

His efficiency in front of goal earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he's continued to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Haaland's 31 games in all competitions for the German outfit have yielded 33 goals, with 17 of those coming in just 13 appearances in 2020/21.

The guy is an absolute machine and in the summer of 2022, the Norwegian is available to leave Dortmund for just €75m due to a release clause in his contract.

However, Europe's elite may want to move for Haaland sooner than that and given his talent, the majority would likely be willing to pay €100m+ for his services - his value on Transfermarkt is currently €100m (£90m).

So who could move for Haaland in the next 12 months? Well, according to transfer guru Dean Jones, figures at Liverpool believe the Norwegian could be the club's next major signing, per Eurosport.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the 20-year-old striker, but one of Liverpool's established attacking stars would have to depart the club in order to accommodate Haaland.

Jones writes that Mohamed Salah would be 'the most likely to leave Liverpool first', partly due to his growth in status since arriving at Anfield. The Egyptian has also been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Jones is quick to stress that a 'Salah out, Haaland in' scenario is unlikely for now, but it shouldn't be ruled out completely.

A forward line of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Haaland, with Roberto Firmino in behind, sounds pretty tasty, doesn't it?

