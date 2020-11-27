Manchester United's treble-winning season in 1998/99 is one of English football's greatest ever achievements.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side scooped the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, the latter trophy coming courtesy of some late drama in the final against Bayern Munich.

Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored two very late goals at the Nou Camp to secure an improbable 2-1 win for United.

It's the most dramatic final in Champions League history, but the Red Devils wouldn't have even had the chance to play Bayern had it not been for Roy Keane.

In the semi-final second leg away at Juventus, the no-nonsense Irishman delivered the greatest performance in the competition's history to drag United to the final.

The Red Devils fell 2-0 behind in the game, Pipo Inzaghi grabbing two early goals for the hosts.

But the Italian's brace simply sparked Keane into life, the Irishman scoring from a corner with a well-placed header to make it 2-1 and then preceding to dominate the game from midfield.

Keane's highlights from the iconic match are still absolutely incredible to watch, a captain's performance that serves as a reminder of just how good the Irishman was in his pomp.

The guy was absolutely EVERYWHERE!

Keane vs Juventus, 1999

The Irishman's mix of defensive nous, accurate passing and impeccable first touch was simply too much for a Juventus midfield that included Zinedine Zidane, Edgar Davids and Didier Deschamps.

Dwight Yorke grabbed United's two goals to make it 3-2 and secure a place in the final, but everyone knows the main man that night was Keane.

The only downside to his all-action performance was that he picked up a yellow card for fouling Zidane, ruling him out of the next game.

Both Keane and Paul Scholes missed the final against Bayern, making United's triumph even more remarkable.

Ferguson's 1998/99 United squad really was special.

