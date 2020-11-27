Leeds United news: Pundit tips the end for Pablo Hernandez

Last season, Pablo Hernandez proved a magician for Leeds United.

With nine goals and as many assists in the Championship, the veteran Spaniard had a hand in just over 13% of the 77 goals the Whites plundered.

Still, with suggestions of a falling out between he and Marcelo Bielsa stemming from his reaction after being subbed off against Leicester City earlier this month, one pundit has predicted the end for him.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has revealed that, in his opinion, Bielsa will know when it's time to cast the former Swansea City man aside.

Hernandez missed the recent draw with Arsenal through injury - a game in which Leeds could well have won - and McLeish has suggested the midfielder's influence could be on the wane.

“Certainly in the performance they gave against Arsenal, I thought it was a really good personnel on the pitch and maybe it’s some other young man’s time to come into it,'' said McLeish.

“Bielsa won’t take any prisoners, there’s no sympathy. He will respect the guy but he will know when it’s time.”

Bielsa is a notoriously demanding coach and, while Hernandez has proven important to him, most of his attacking metrics are down this season.

Granted, he is playing in a tougher division and has struggled with injuries but, at 35, perhaps there are signs of a downturn in form.

Indeed, he's gone from producing 2.1 shots per game to 1.3 and 2.3 key passes to 0.3 over the same period according to WhoScored.

Given he's played in the Premier League before, it is slightly concerning even if there are mitigating factors.

