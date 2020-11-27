Liverpool transfer news: Summer departure expected for big-name player

Few would doubt Divock Origi's standing as a cult-hero amongst Liverpool fans.

The Belgian's late goal against Everton in December 2018 will go down in local folklore as the Reds pounced on Jordan Pickford's infamous mistake.

That alone would probably see him talked about at Anfield for years to come.

Throw in his brace in the infamous 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and the late goal to confirm Liverpool's sixth European crown in Madrid and you're looking at a man who has played his part in some of the club's most celebrated nights.

As important a figure as he's been in some of Liverpool's biggest moments, the signing of Diogo Jota has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Handed just 241 minutes of action all season - including just one in the Premier League - Origi failed to convince when handed against Atalanta on Wednesday. While the team as a whole struggled, he failed to register a shot at all.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic, only one thing appears to be keeping him at the club.

Indeed, considering the fixture congestion this season, he's unlikely to leave in January but the 'clock is ticking' on his career with the Merseyside giants.

Klopp has fumed about the number of games on a few occasions, so the idea of an exit in little over a month isn't thought to be realistic.

While Origi has never looked a consistent goal scorer as a regular for Liverpool (scoring 35 times in 149 games), the contribution mentioned earlier surely has to see him go down as a good signing.

The £10m fee they're thought to have paid for him in 2014 seems like a relatively low sum for a club such as Liverpool to bring in a man to have scored in the two latest stages of a Champions League-winning campaign.

Still, the squad does appear to be evolving with Jota and Takumi Minamino now able to supplement the established attacking trident, so a departure does look like a realistic possibility in the summer.

