Euro giants spent huge sum to agent to snaffle Spurs star away

Christian Eriksen’s move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan just hasn’t worked out.

The Denmark international made the switch from Spurs in the January transfer window, sealing a move that, per BBC Sport, cost the Italian club £16.9m.

Since then, though, he has struggled.

Eriksen has made a total of 34 appearances since then, but has found minutes increasingly hard to come by this term.

He has made just three Serie A starts and played a mere four minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last time out.

It paints a depressing picture for the 28-year-old, who is now being linked with a move away from the Italian club.

Still, Sport Witness carries a report from Calcio e Finanza, laying bare just how much Inter paid for Eriksen.

In total, the report claims, they spent €7.5m (£6.7m) in agent fees to sign the Dane in addition to his transfer fee.

For reference, Inter paid a lower figure to Romelu Lukaku’s agent when they signed him for £74m in 2019.

All that money appears to have floated straight down the drain.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh dear.

This was a blunder from Inter, who clearly felt they could pay that little bit more in agent’s fees because of the relatively low transfer fee.

Even with that, it’s hard to say that the investment has paid off.

Eriksen has seriously struggled to make any sort of impact in Italy and one has to say that Inter may well regret the money that has gone out of their account.

It is little wonder they are already trying to get their money back by moving Eriksen on…

News Now - Sport News