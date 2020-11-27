Football - or soccer - is getting more and more popular in the United States of America.

The country's brilliant women's team won the World Cup again in 2019, while the current men's team possess some of the finest young players in the world.

Christian Pulisic, Giovani Reyna and Sergino Dest are just three members of a sizeable crop of young American talents lighting up Europe's top five leagues right now.

Pulisic is the poster boy of American football (soccer, if you insist on calling it that), but the sport's growth as a whole out in the US means the Chelsea star is only the country's second most popular footballer.

The number one spot is taken by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, with fellow global icon Cristiano Ronaldo in third.

That's according to SOCCER.COM and the website have also revealed the most popular footballer in each US state, based on shirt sales over the holiday season.

Let's take a look at their graphic...

Okay, now lets's run you through the six surprising names to feature:

Leonardo Bonucci - South Dakota

Bruno Fernandes - North Dakota

Marcus Rashford - Alaska

Anthony Martial - Hawaii

Sadio Mane - Oregon

Dele Alli - Vermont

Manchester United are clearly a popular club out in the US....

Rashford's jersey was actually the fifth-most sold over the holiday season, behind Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo, Pulisic and Messi.

Rashford's popularity across the pond will only increase further over the coming years as well. The Sun reported earlier this month that the United forward has been given the go-ahead to trademark his name in the US.

The 23-year-old England international's name will be trademarked against a range of products, including clothes, sportswear, grooming products and games.

He's also been signed up to US management agency Roc Nation by billionaire rapper Jay-Z and the hip-hop superstar is determined to turn Rashford into a stateside success.

Messi, Pulisic and Ronaldo, watch out...

News Now - Sport News