Arteta asks Arsenal to sign La Liga ace valued at £17.9m

Arsenal are genuinely lacking in creativity.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled this season and currently lie 12th in the Premier League table.

In nine games this season, they have won four, lost four, and drawn one.

After a promising start in which they beat Fulham 3-0 and West Ham United 2-1, they fell 3-1 to Liverpool, beat Sheffield United 2-1, and lost 1-0 to Manchester City. They then lost 1-0 to Leicester City, beat Manchester United 1-0, lost 3-0 to Aston Villa and drew 0-0 with Leeds United.

That’s one goal scored in five games. To rub salt in the wounds, that goal actually came from the penalty spot.

It is little surprise, then, that Arteta is already looking to the January transfer window to strengthen his squad and inject some inventiveness into his starting XI.

Sport Witness carries a report from Defensa Central in Spain claiming that Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign Isco from Real Madrid.

The deal would be a loan with an obligation to buy and the Spaniard believes his compatriot would be the ideal signing for the Gunners.

Real are said to be cold on the deal at this point, as they would rather sell him in the summer in order to bank some cash and reinforce their squad with the proceeds.

Isco has fallen out of favour under boss Zinedine Zidane and has made just three starts this season.

He is valued at €20m (£17.9m) by Transfermarkt but Arsenal may have something of a trump card; they have brought in Dani Ceballos on loan from Real and he has had plenty of minutes during his time in north London.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Now then.

This is a really intriguing option for Arsenal, especially given Mesut Ozil’s banishing.

The Germany international has not even been handed a squad number this season and the club are crying out for an experienced playmaker.

Isco is just that. He has the pots to prove it – he has won the Champions League no fewer than four times – and he would walk into the Gunners starting XI.

One can imagine he would be keen on the move as he would instantly become a star in north London.

The quiz is whether the Gunners can agree a deal with Real; Arteta will certainly be hoping it can be done.

